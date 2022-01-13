Malaga faces competition from US and Thailand to host world Expo event The city is up against proposals from Bloomington in the United States and Phuket in Asia

Malaga’s bid to host a Specialised Expo in 2027 has new competition from Thailand with a proposal to host an Expo in 2028.

Thailand's bid is based on the theme 'The Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity' and, if selected, this Expo would take place in Phuket between 20 March and 17 June, 2028.

The Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) now has three proposals in total to consider for the organisation of an event between 2027 and 2028, although it has yet to confirm that it has received an application from Malaga.

According to the BIE, “Expos are global events that explore a chosen theme through engaging and immersive discoveries. Among the different categories of Expos, Specialised Expos are designed to respond to a precise challenge facing humanity and may take place in the interval between two World Expos. Specialised Expos are limited in terms of duration - lasting up to three months - and space - with the site not exceeding 25 hectares. The exhibition site is entirely built by the organiser, participants being provided with pavilion space.”

The first bid was made 29 July 2021 by the United States proposing an Expo in Bloomington, Minnesota, based on the theme 'Healthy people, healthy planet, well-being for all'.

The winning bid will be announced later this year.