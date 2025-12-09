Malaga city wins quality destination award

Pilar Martínez Málaga Tuesday, 9 December 2025, 11:57 Share

The quality of Malaga city as a tourist destination was recognised at the Spain Travel Awards, which were created with the aim of becoming a national benchmark in the recognition of tourism excellence in Spain. As a representative of and spokesperson for Malaga city, councillor for tourism Jacobo Florido collected the award at the gala held in Madrid.

Spain Travel Awards recognises excellence, innovation, sustainability and quality in an industry that is key to the country's economy.

The first gala awarded destinations, businesses, hospitality establishments and festivals in a total of 20 categories. The jury, comprising experts in the field, evaluated the nominees' commitment, sustainability and innovation capacity.

Another figure from Malaga - singer Pablo Alborán - was recognised as the best ambassador of Spain.

Malaga also received an award in this year's Smart Travel News Awards, which distinguishes destinations, companies and tourism projects that best integrate innovation, sustainability and technology.