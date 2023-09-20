Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image. SUR
Malaga and Madrid to be linked by two more AVE high-speed trains every day from next month
Transport

Malaga and Madrid to be linked by two more AVE high-speed trains every day from next month

State rail operator Renfe has announced it will roll out the additional services between the Spanish capital and the Costa del Sol from 17 October

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Wednesday, 20 September 2023, 16:12

The offer to travel between Malaga and Madrid by high speed train continues to grow. In addition to the arrival of private competition from Iryo, which offers up to four daily departures, state operator Renfe has announced that it is increasing the number of AVE trains between the Costa del Sol and the Spanish capital from 17 October, with two more trains every day.

The new service from Malaga will depart at 7.33am, and the departure from Madrid will be at 10.25am. With these new services, Renfe's offer between the two cities rises to 174 trains a week, which means an average of almost 25 daily in both directions, although it varies depending on the day. Therefore, on a Friday there will be up to 14 travel options offered by the public operator, including its low-cost Avlo service, which is the same as before the pandemic. Together with the four Iryo services, there will be up to 18 train frequencies available between Madrid, Malaga - the capital of the Costa del Sol - and the stations in between.

Adaptation of timetables

From 17 October onwards, there will also be an adaptation of timetables and journey times on AVE and Avlo trains between Malaga and Madrid, which will return to normal once the works to waterproof nine viaducts in the province of Cordoba have been completed, as part of the comprehensive rehabilitation plan for the high-speed line being carried out by ADIF (Spanish Railway Infrastructure Administrator).

During the construction works, the timetable adjustments will affect all the connections between Andalucia and Madrid, Valencia and Barcelona that run in all or part of their route along the high-speed line.

The new timetables for these services can be consulted on Renfe's website and tickets can be purchased in advance until 31 January 2024.

