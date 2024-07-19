Malaga Airport temporarily limits flight arrivals due to global IT failure

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Friday, 19 July 2024, 13:13 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The measures introduced by Spain's airport operator Aena and air traffic controller Enaire to regulate air traffic, due to the serious global IT incident, are having an impact at Malaga Airport, where since 11am this morning the situation has begun to normalise in the terminals, where the pressure on the check-in desks is less, except for some British airlines.

The control tower in Malaga has imposed "temporary regulations on arrivals, with the aim of avoiding a collapse on the aircraft parking aprons", according to Enaire sources.

In general, there are no serious delays in departures and arrivals from Malaga Airport with around twenty incidents of varying degrees reported up to midday. However, there are some very striking cases. One flight to Bristol (England) has been rescheduled from 10.25am to 11pm this evening. Another to Gdansk (Poland), from 10.15 to 14.50; Amsterdam (three hours); Eindhoven (also in the Netherlands, from 11.10 to 13.10) and Liège (Belgium), from 11.20 to 13.00.

Recovery process

Airport operator Aena reports that some of its systems are already recovering, after having suffered the effects of a global IT incident affecting companies all over the world. All airports in the national network have remained operational (in other countries some airports have even been closed), "but some processes are inevitably operating more slowly than usual, which is causing some delays".

During the early hours of the morning, contingency systems were activated and some processes were managed manually to maintain operations which, for the moment, are complying with the day's schedule, albeit with delays, while some airlines are rescheduling their operations.

The airlines and airports of other international carriers affected by the same problem are also trying to fully recover their systems. "Both departure and arrival operations are happening with decreasing delays, but have not come to a standstill at any time".

Consumer advice

At the moment, Spain's Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU) reminds those affected of their basic rights and how to claim them. Whether it is a cancellation or a delay, airlines must assist passengers, offering them accommodation and meals; as well as guaranteeing their transfer to the destination as soon as possible. Although the passenger could opt for reimbursement of the ticket.

Affected passengers may also claim compensation for the damages suffered, both from Aena and the airline, which must prove that it is an extraordinary circumstance that exempts it from paying such compensation.