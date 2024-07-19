Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Passengers anxiously watching the flight information screens at Malaga Airport today. Migue Fernández
Malaga Airport temporarily limits flight arrivals due to global IT failure
Travel

Malaga Airport temporarily limits flight arrivals due to global IT failure

The air traffic control measure aims to avoid "a collapse of parking aprons" at the gateway to the Costa del Sol

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Friday, 19 July 2024, 13:13

Opciones para compartir

The measures introduced by Spain's airport operator Aena and air traffic controller Enaire to regulate air traffic, due to the serious global IT incident, are having an impact at Malaga Airport, where since 11am this morning the situation has begun to normalise in the terminals, where the pressure on the check-in desks is less, except for some British airlines.

The control tower in Malaga has imposed "temporary regulations on arrivals, with the aim of avoiding a collapse on the aircraft parking aprons", according to Enaire sources.

In general, there are no serious delays in departures and arrivals from Malaga Airport with around twenty incidents of varying degrees reported up to midday. However, there are some very striking cases. One flight to Bristol (England) has been rescheduled from 10.25am to 11pm this evening. Another to Gdansk (Poland), from 10.15 to 14.50; Amsterdam (three hours); Eindhoven (also in the Netherlands, from 11.10 to 13.10) and Liège (Belgium), from 11.20 to 13.00.

Recovery process

Airport operator Aena reports that some of its systems are already recovering, after having suffered the effects of a global IT incident affecting companies all over the world. All airports in the national network have remained operational (in other countries some airports have even been closed), "but some processes are inevitably operating more slowly than usual, which is causing some delays".

During the early hours of the morning, contingency systems were activated and some processes were managed manually to maintain operations which, for the moment, are complying with the day's schedule, albeit with delays, while some airlines are rescheduling their operations.

The airlines and airports of other international carriers affected by the same problem are also trying to fully recover their systems. "Both departure and arrival operations are happening with decreasing delays, but have not come to a standstill at any time".

Consumer advice

At the moment, Spain's Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU) reminds those affected of their basic rights and how to claim them. Whether it is a cancellation or a delay, airlines must assist passengers, offering them accommodation and meals; as well as guaranteeing their transfer to the destination as soon as possible. Although the passenger could opt for reimbursement of the ticket.

Affected passengers may also claim compensation for the damages suffered, both from Aena and the airline, which must prove that it is an extraordinary circumstance that exempts it from paying such compensation.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Conor McGregor sparks a frenzy in Marbella
  2. 2 Iconic Costa del Sol landmark set to get a revamp
  3. 3 Mijas closes 'dangerous' section of coastal path at El Bombo beach
  4. 4 Good Morning Spain TV show heads to Hard Rock Hotel Marbella for summer season
  5. 5 La Cala de Mijas gets ready for its traditional summer fair
  6. 6 Ambitious plan for massive expansion of Marbella port is back on track
  7. 7 Refurbished Costa del Sol theatre to reopen in 2025
  8. 8 Fuengirola announces opening of Roman archaeological site in Torreblanca: this is when you can visit
  9. 9 Full details of popular Costa del Sol festival announced
  10. 10 Malaga to step in as host of Billie Jean King Cup finals

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad