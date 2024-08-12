Malaga Airport smashes 2.5 million passengers in a month barrier for first time ever

Pilar Martínez Malaga Monday, 12 August 2024, 13:53 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga Airport closed the month of July with more records for the history books. The unstoppable pace of growth of the infrastructure has made this month the best in the 105 years of the gateway to the Costa del Sol. It has allowed the facility to smash the barriers of passengers and flight numbers and allowed it to gain an extra 1.6 million passengers in the first seven months of the year, according to data from airport operator Aena.

The statistics for last month are full of milestones. The first is having reached 2,659,290 passengers, some 9.3% more than last year, and having registered 18,399 flight operations on the runways, that's 6.2% more landings and take-offs. The figures mean that an average of 85,784 passengers and almost 593 flights per day passed through these facilities in July. Aena highlighted that "the intense activity last month also led to the achievement of other milestones in history, surpassing the maximum daily number of passengers and total operations, which includes general and executive aviation, in its more than one hundred years of history with 93,255 passengers on Sunday 28th, and 645 landings and take-offs on the 14 July, which also happened on a Sunday".

Never before has the barrier of 2.5 million passengers per month been surpassed at Malaga Airport. It is worth remembering that in July 2023, which was the best month of the year, there were 2,432,411 passengers and 17,320 aircraft movements. In other words, a daily average of 78,000 passengers and 558 flights.

Nor has the figure of fourteen million passengers been reached in the first seven months of the year, but the historical records that have been added from January until now have meant that this infrastructure has made an unprecedented leap, going from the 12.5 million with which it closed the balance from January to July in 2023 to 14.1 million registered so far this year. A period in which 99,187 flights have operated on the runways, which means an average of 470 landings and take-offs per day.

Aena assures that "this progression was due to the dynamism shown by both domestic and international traffic, both with significant growth", and detailed that "the majority of users travelled on commercial flights, totalling 2,650,730. Of these, 427,949 travelled on domestic flights, which increased by 5.7% more than in the same month of 2023, while 2,222,781 opted for connections abroad, which experienced an increase of 10%.

Furthermore, the markets with the greatest demand in absolute terms were the British market, with 623,402 passengers, followed by Germany, with 212,292, France, with 159,584, the Netherlands, with 131,900, and Italy, with 128,412. And with regard to total aircraft movements handled last month, 17,985 corresponded to commercial connections, of which 3,584 linked with Spanish airports, 5.6% more, and the remaining 14,401 were international, an increase of almost 7%.

With these historic records, Malaga Airport consolidates its position as the fourth in Spain in terms of passenger and flight volume, only preceded by Madrid, Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca. In terms of growth rate, it is the fastest growing of these four airports in the first seven months of the year.