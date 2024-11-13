Malaga Airport records 30% more passengers in October than just five years ago, making it the fastest growing in Spain

Pilar Martínez Malaga Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 10:51

Some 30% more passengers passed through the terminals at Malaga Airport in October compared to the same month five years ago, before the pandemic, new data shows.

Last month, 2.4 million passengers passed through the gateway to the Costa del Sol, almost 10% more than a year earlier, according figures from the airport operator Aena. A total of 16,764 flights landed and took off on Malaga's runways, 7.5% more than in 2023 and 27.5% more than 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Malaga Airport is the fastest growing facility among the country's major airports, the data shows. As an example, Madrid has only grown by three points with respect to the levels of 2019; Barcelona registered 6.9% more passengers; and Palma de Mallorca, a rise of 19.4%. These three airports are the ones that follow Malaga.

Strong growth at Malaga Airport in the months outside the high season have meant that in the period from January to October the airport has exceeded 21.7 million passengers, when last year it had not reached 20 million passengers during this period.

In these first ten months of the year, the rate of growth is 12% compared to 2023 and 23.8% in relation to 2019. The control tower has handled almost 151,000 flight landings and take-offs in this period, 8.3% more than last year and 18% more than five years ago.

Aena pointed out that these good results are due to "the boom in both domestic and foreign traffic" and said that of the total number of commercial flights, 372,160 passengers travelled to or from a Spanish city, 3.3% more than a year ago, while 2,053,158 were international connections abroad, which increased by 11%.

Long queues at border control

The United Kingdom continues to be the most popular market with more than 567,236 British passengers touching down in Malaga last month, followed by Germans (214,841), the Dutch (148,987), French (132,258) and Italians (126,917).

However, the high number of arrivals from the UK is causing long queues at border control, prompting calls that strong growth at Malaga Airport must be backed up with a reinforcement of staff.

National picture

The entire Aena network in Spain recorded 266 million passengers between January and October this year, 9.4% more than in the same months of 2023. Arrivals and landings also increased by 7.6% in the first ten months of last year, the figures show. In October, the airports closed with 28.2 million passengers, 6.1% more than in the same period of 2023, and recorded 231,529 aircraft movements, 5.5% more.