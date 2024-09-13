Malaga Airport welcomed more passengers in August than ever before with an average of more than 85,000 a day

SUR Malaga Friday, 13 September 2024, 14:54 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Malaga Airport on the Spain's Costa del Sol closed last month with 2,652,017 passengers and 18,083 flights arriving or departing from its terminals, two records that make it the busiest August in its history. These figures come at a time when, for the first time, many cities and tourist destinations in Europe - including Malaga - are beginning to debate the negative consequences of mass tourism and to question whether the tourism model should be based on seeking an ever-increasing number of visitors.

In terms of passenger numbers, the figure was 9.6 per cent higher than on the same date in 2023. This total, which results in a daily average of 85,548 passengers at the airport, was due to the dynamism of both domestic and foreign traffic, although the latter had a much greater impact.

The bulk of the users counted were on commercial flights (excluding general and executive aviation), totalling 2,646,020. Of these, 424,358 travelled to or from a Spanish city (5.3 per cent more than a year earlier), while 2,221,662 opted for connections abroad (+10.7 per cent). This means that almost 85 per cent of Malaga airport's traffic is international.

The markets with the highest demand in absolute terms were the British market (644,776 passengers), followed by Germany (217,810), France (172,912), the Netherlands (135,690) and Italy (135,690).

In terms of the rate of increase, Qatar, Croatia and Romania were particularly significant, as the number of passengers doubled in all of them, followed by the Czech Republic (68.6 per cent), Greece (+59.4 per cent) and Poland (+58 per cent).

In terms of operations, Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport handled 18,083 flights last month, representing an increase of 6.7 per cent compared to August 2023. Of these movements, 17,770 corresponded to commercial connections: 3,470, domestic (+3.6 per cent) and 14,300, international (+8 per cent).

With the figures for August closed, the summer of 2024 - from 1 June to 31 August - has been consolidated as the busiest in the history of Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport, to which "the absence of relevant operational disruptions" has contributed, according to its spokespersons.

Cumulative data

The increase in traffic in August raised the balance for the first eight months of 2024, when 16,805,416 passengers passed through the airport, 12.6 per cent more than in the same period last year.

Of the 16,766,105 users who travelled on commercial flights, 2,868,970 originated or arrived in Spain (6.5 per cent more than in the same period in 2023) and 13,897,135 abroad (14 per cent more). Between January and August, 117,270 landings and take-offs were handled, 8.6 per cent more than in the first eight months of 2023.

Andalusian airports

Andalusian airports have received 24,836,408 passengers up to August, which is 12.8 per cent more than the same period last year. Of all these users, 3,709,422 were registered only in the eighth month of the year, during which monthly passenger records were reached in the facilities of Malaga and Seville, according to data made public this Thursday by the ministry of transport.

Likewise, 232,504 transactions were carried out in the whole of Andalucía, 9.2 per cent more than in the same period of the previous year, and in August alone 33,311 transactions were recorded, 10.8 per cent more than in the same month of the previous year.

Of the total number of commercial passengers (24,772,144) up to August at Andalusian airports, 7,293,685 were domestic, with an increase of 8.3 per cent, and 17,478,459, with an increase of 14.8 per cent, were international.

Malaga concentrates seven out of every ten passengers registered by the Andalusian airports: from January to August it has received 16,805,416 million passengers (+12.6 per cent), followed by Seville, with 6.04 million passengers (+15.5 per cent); Granada, with 745.418 passengers (+10.9 per cent); Almeria, with 556,681 passengers (+4.3 per cent), Jerez, with 645,638 (+3.8 per cent), and Cordoba, with 6,424 passengers (70.7 per cent).

In the eighth month of this year alone, Malaga airport received 2,652,017 passengers (+9.6 per cent), followed by Seville airport, with 764,518 passengers (+6.5 per cent); Granada airport, with 94,902 passengers (-0.8 per cent); Almeria airport, with 94,604 passengers (-7.7 per cent), Jerez airport, with 108,348 (9.8 per cent), and Cordoba airport, with 2,073 passengers (+539.8 per cent).