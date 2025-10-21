Malaga Airport's on-site medical service left almost 12 hours without ambulance

José Antonio Sau Malaga Tuesday, 21 October 2025, 11:23 | Updated 11:29h. Share

The Malaga Airport medical service allegedly spent a total of 12 hours without an ambulance to transport the sick and injured on 16 October, sources have reported. However, the airport operator Aena stated that there was medical assistance available at all times on the date and that the emergency services of the Andalusian regional government would have been alerted if necessary.

Thursday 16 October was the day when the new concessionaire for the airport's ambulance service was supposed to start. The company has its own medical team and a 24-hour ambulance. The initially scheduled date for the start of the contract was actually 1 October, but there was a delay.

Two ambulances had not passed their technical inspection and four more were rejected

According to sources, an ambulance with an expired technical inspection licence arrived at midnight and it was rejected. Another one was brought later, but it also turned out to not have passed the ITV inspection. A third ambulance arrived in the morning, but that one had an "engine problem" and was in a poor state. It could not go over 50km/h. In addition, "the life support monitor was not working, the cables were stripped, some of the medicines were out of date and the respirator was not working". The vehicle was turned down around 9.30am.

Shortly afterwards, there was a patient with chest pain. Aena recommended contacting the 061 emergency medical services or the Puerta Blanca health centre, as there was no ambulance available. A fourth ambulance was rejected around 2pm, because it did not meet the required standards. The fifth vehicle was finally accepted after 9pm. Almost 12 hours had passed between the third and fifth ambulances.

Quality levels

According to airport sources, the Malaga facilities have a medical team available and an ambulance 24 hours a day, every day of the year. Malaga Airport representatives said that the reason for the lack of a vehicle on 16 October was that the ambulances sent during the change from one management company to another were being rejected by Aena.

While the company was addressing the problem, the airport's own medical services took over minor cases and alerted the Andalusian regional authorities in case of an emergency. Even when there is an ambulance provided by the concessionaire, the Andalusian authorities are notified when there are two emergencies happening at the same time.

"It should be noted that at all Aena airports primary care and emergency medical transport are guaranteed by the Spanish state through the general social security system according to royal decree 1030/2006 of 15 September," Aena stated.