File image of T3 at Malaga Airport. Marilú Báez
Malaga Airport continues to operate normally as red alert for heavy rain on the Costa del Sol is activated
Weather

Malaga Airport continues to operate normally as red alert for heavy rain on the Costa del Sol is activated

Airport operator Aena advises passengers with scheduled flights today to check direct with their airlines in view of the 'extreme risk' weather warning which will be in place until midnight

Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 10:00

At Malaga Airport normality is the order of the day at the moment despite the red alert warning that will be activated at 10am and remain in place until midnight. Airport operator Aena explained that the activity is normal at the moment, although on social media networks it has issued a message recommending that passengers planning to fly today should consult with their airlines in view of the adverse weather warning.

For the time being, flight tracking platforms also confirm that flight operations are being maintained and are running on schedule. However, with the risk of heavy rain this situation may change at any time.

It is worth remembering that Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) has activated red level warnings for heavy rain this Wednesday in Malaga city, the Costa del Sol, Guadalhorce valley and Axarquia area, where an accumulation of 120mm is expected in a 12-hour period.

