Malaga Airport continues to operate normally as red alert for heavy rain on the Costa del Sol is activated

Pilar Martínez Malaga Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 10:00

At Malaga Airport normality is the order of the day at the moment despite the red alert warning that will be activated at 10am and remain in place until midnight. Airport operator Aena explained that the activity is normal at the moment, although on social media networks it has issued a message recommending that passengers planning to fly today should consult with their airlines in view of the adverse weather warning.

For the time being, flight tracking platforms also confirm that flight operations are being maintained and are running on schedule. However, with the risk of heavy rain this situation may change at any time.

It is worth remembering that Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) has activated red level warnings for heavy rain this Wednesday in Malaga city, the Costa del Sol, Guadalhorce valley and Axarquia area, where an accumulation of 120mm is expected in a 12-hour period.