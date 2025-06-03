Malaga Airport implements new controls to prevent homeless people from sleeping in terminals

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Tuesday, 3 June 2025, 13:43 Compartir

The increasing influx of homeless people who use Malaga Airport as a night shelter has forced Spain's airport operator (Aena) to come up with a solution. Although the issue at the Costa del Sol facility is much less pronounced than the one at Barajas (Madrid), rising complaints have shown the need for action.

For this reason, starting from this week, airport staff will restrict access during the night hours (from 11pm to 4am). During this time frame, only staff, passengers with boarding passes and their companions will be allowed access to the terminals.

Aena confirmed that this measure has been implemented in all H24 airports, i.e. those operating 24 hours a day: including Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca and Alicante, among others. In addition, facilities with a high volume of passengers, such as Seville's, will also add this regulation.

On Monday, Aena informed its employees about this new measurement, with the aim of putting it in action immediately. In addition to the abovementioned profiles, people who can justify their presence with security reasons, as well as 'rent-a-car' customers, will also be given access to the airport. The number of gates to which passengers will have access will also be limited, as there are usually less flights during the night.

Homelessness on the rise

The aim is to control the increasing number of homeless people who spend the night at airports, creating health concerns and generating complaints from the staff. Occasionally, passengers also report thefts and assaults.

There is no agreed figure regarding the number of homeless people sleeping at Malaga Airport, in particular. It is estimated that it stands between 30 (reported by the sub-delegation of central government) and 70 (reported by trade unions).

Some 220 people sleep on the street in Malaga city, according to the latest statistics provided by the local council. If we take into account that, on average, around 50 people usually seek shelter at the airport, it means that the Costa del Sol facility serves as a refuge for a quarter of all homeless individuals in the city.