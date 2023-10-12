Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The switch on of the Christmas light display in Calle Larios last year. Salvador Salas
Make a note in your diary, this is the date Malaga&#039;s famous Christmas lights will be switched on this year
Make a note in your diary, this is the date Malaga's famous Christmas lights will be switched on this year

Ximenez Iluminación has already begun to install the wiring for the dazzling festive display, which attracts tens of thousands of visitors to the city every year

Juan Soto

Malaga

Thursday, 12 October 2023, 10:29

The countdown has already started to Friday 24 November, the date Malaga city will switch on its famous Christmas lights display.

Electrical company Ximenez Iluminación this week started to wire up the city, the first step towards installing the lights which bring in tens of thousands of visitors and shoppers to Malaga each year.

Ximenez Iluminaciónes workers in Plaza de la Constitución this week. Salvador Salas

Although the main lighting on Calle Larios - the most eye-catching of all displays - will remain unchanged from last year, councillor Teresa Porras said people can expect completely different lights in new parts of the city. Although preliminary work is under way, the first bulbs won't be installed until early November.

New lights in La Concepción

Among this year's changes will be the company responsible for the installation of a Christmas light show in the Botanical-Historical Garden La Concepción where Contrarider will take the reins.

