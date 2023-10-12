Make a note in your diary, this is the date Malaga's famous Christmas lights will be switched on this year

Sections
Highlight
Juan Soto
Malaga
Thursday, 12 October 2023, 10:29
Compartir
The countdown has already started to Friday 24 November, the date Malaga city will switch on its famous Christmas lights display.
Electrical company Ximenez Iluminación this week started to wire up the city, the first step towards installing the lights which bring in tens of thousands of visitors and shoppers to Malaga each year.
Although the main lighting on Calle Larios - the most eye-catching of all displays - will remain unchanged from last year, councillor Teresa Porras said people can expect completely different lights in new parts of the city. Although preliminary work is under way, the first bulbs won't be installed until early November.
New lights in La Concepción
Among this year's changes will be the company responsible for the installation of a Christmas light show in the Botanical-Historical Garden La Concepción where Contrarider will take the reins.
Publicidad
Publicidad
El Diario Montañés
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.