Machete robbery in a mini-market in Malaga: 'Please don't hurt me!'

A 60-year-old woman is still trying to recover from the fright she experienced on Monday, when she was robbed at knifepoint in the small family supermarket where she works in Puerto de la Torre. Carmen, who everyone knows as Meli, said. “I just kept saying: please don't hurt me.”

It happened at around ten o'clock in the morning, just a few minutes after Meli raised the shutter of the Antoisa supermarket, located in Calle Caballero del Febo. She explained that she was sitting on a chair behind the counter, talking to her partner via WhatsApp, when she heard a person enter.

"At first I didn't see him because in front of the entrance there is a shelf with bread, but he started shouting and throwing boxes," she said. She noticed he had his face covered with a cap and a neck warmer, but she thought it was someone she knew playing a prank on her. "Then I saw that he had a machete hidden in his sleeve," she continued.

Meli panicked at that moment. According to her, the assailant hit the counter several times with the weapon and threw a plastic bag at her to get her to put the money from the cash register inside. "I got really scared, I was like I was paralysed. He kept shouting at me: 'Now, now, now, now, now!"

The robber then moved around to the other side of the counter, where Meli was standing next to the cash register. "I was cornered, with him at very close range as he pointed the knife at me; I didn't look at his face, I kept looking at his hands and asking him to please not hurt me," the shop assistant explained.

While fleeing with the loot - around 200 euros - the suspect ran into a chain that separates the space between the customers and the staff (Meli works with her daughter-in-law, Virginia). which caused him to drop his cap and some of the money. "When I saw him come back, I didn't know it was to pick up the money and I thought, that's it, he's coming to kill me," she said.

Although the ordeal was over in just one minute, the woman has not fully recovered. "I'm scared of everything right now; I'm scared of being here, in my house or walking down the street," Meli explained. Her biggest fear, she says, is that the robber will come back and hurt her this time. "It has been very hard for me, something like this has never happened to me before," she added.

As soon as the thief left, she grabbed her mobile phone and called her family, who informed the police. Within five minutes, the first patrols arrived, took Meli's statement and tried to calm her down. The National Police are now investigating the case to try to find the perpetrator.