Malaga sets the date to ban polluting vehicles from city centre With the implementation of the new Low Emission Zone, access will only be allowed for transit to a public or private car park

The implementation of a Low Emission Zone which will limit the circulation of polluting vehicles in Malaga city centre will come into force on 1 January 2024, one year after the limit set by the Climate Change Law which states that all cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants must restrict access before the end of 2023. Few have done so far, with the exception of Madrid and Barcelona.

On Thursday the councillor for Mobility, José del Río, explained that the city hall will allow all vehicles to enter this restricted area for the purposes of driving to a public car park or private parking space. What will not be allowed is to drive in this low-emission zone "going round and round in circles to look for a parking space," the councillor said.

Malaga city's Low Emission Zone in pink. / sur

The restricted area is to eventually cover 437 hectares. Gradually the zone will be extended outside the old town to include La Malagueta and Monte Sancha, the neighbourhoods of La Victoria, El Ejido, Capuchinos, Segalerva, La Trinidad, El Perchel and the area around the Avenida de Andalucía.

A number plate recognition system, connected to the city council's traffic control centre, will monitor traffic passing into and out of the low emission zone. The installation of the system was awarded in October 2022 with a completion period of one year and a budget of 3.1 million euros, which will be financed by European Next Generation funds through the Ministry of Transport's aid programme for the implementation of low-emission zones.

Outside of the restricted central zone, and once the restrictions begin, access will be granted depending on the vehicle's emissions. The measures will become more restrictive over time.