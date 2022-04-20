The largest cruise ship in the world, the Wonder of the Seas, will sail into Malaga at the end of the month The ship, which has a capacity for 6,988 passengers and a crew of 2,300, will dock in Spain for the very first time

The largest cruise ship in the world, the Wonder of the Seas, will dock in Malaga’s port on 30 April in what will be its first stopover in Spain. The Royal Caribbean cruise ship is considered to be the largest in the world due to its 362 metres in length and 64 metres in width, which can accommodate up to 6,988 passengers, who are served by a crew of 2,300.

The ship will arrive from Fort Lauderdale in Florida, where it began its maiden voyage in March. The cruise ship was built at the Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard, in the town of Saint-Nazaire, in France, and completed on 27 January 2022.

The ship will depart from Malaga for Barcelona, ​​where, together with Rome, it is scheduled to carry out the summer season with seven-night cruises in the western Mediterranean. The ship will return to Malaga in October, and on the 30th of that month the Wonder of the Seas is scheduled to cruise across the Atlantic Ocean, a 15-day journey, departing from Barcelona and making stopovers in Palma de Majorca, Valencia, Cartagena, Malaga, Nassau and Orlando.

The cruise ship has a wide and unique leisure and entertainment offer, with the highest water slide at sea, christened as The Ultimate Abyss, as well as a surf simulator, a classic climbing wall and a ten-metre-high zip line. The 16 decks are also home to twenty restaurants and bars, as well as four swimming pools. The cruise ship has a deck reserved for exclusive clients, with five-star cabins.