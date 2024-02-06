Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The new leisure centre will open on the first floor of the shopping centre SUR
Karaoke, bubble tea and traditional snacks: Japanese-themed leisure centre is coming to Malaga, the first in Spain
Karaoke, bubble tea and traditional snacks: Japanese-themed leisure centre is coming to Malaga, the first in Spain

Takashi Land is set to open in the Vialia shopping centre and promises to feature a whole range of exciting activities and experiences

Juan Soto

Malaga

Tuesday, 6 February 2024, 12:53

Malaga is set to host Spain's first Japanese leisure centre, a space that promises karaoke, bubble tea, traditional food, video games and virtual reality.

Takashi Land plans to open in May in the Vialia shopping centre in Malaga city. The 270-square-metre space will be located on the top floor of the shopping centre, next to Galaxy Park, which also belongs to the same company. Eight staff will be required and those interested can send their CVs to the company after scanning a QR code that has been placed on the new store's facade.

Those in charge of the project say the new space will be inspired by themed venues, which are a hit all over Japan and will offer customers an experience that fuses cutting-edge technology with Japan's rich culture.

The centre will host a variety of activities ranging from football goals with artificial intelligence, Japanese music simulators, bowling lanes equipped with LED screens and a precision shooting simulator. Takashi Land will also feature a robotic food court.

Founder and CEO of the company Pablo Baleato said: "Takashi Land promises to be a unique destination for lovers of Japanese culture and those looking for an exciting way to spend their leisure time".

