Junta de Andalucía reallocates EU funds and puts 117 million euros into IMEC

On the one hand, the new, tenser geopolitical reality in Europe has prompted the EU to speed up its goal of reducing dependence in strategically important areas. On the other hand, the Andalusian government aims for technology to play a decisive role in transforming the regional economy. This alignment of objectives has led to a reallocation of European funds assigned to the Junta de Andalucía for the 2021-2027 period, which has new priorities.

The most significant allocation in this reprogramming will go to the future IMEC nanoelectronics semiconductor research and manufacturing centre in Malaga, which has now been assigned 117 million euros of the funds.

On 12 March, during the meeting of the regional EU Feder funds monitoring committee, held in the Alhambra, Granada, the Junta de Andalucía presented a revision of the Andalucía 2021-27 programme, which involves an allocation of 236 million euros.

Of this amount, 117 million will go to the project being developed in Malaga. The remaining funds will be distributed among two projects related to clean energy generation through nuclear fusion: the Tokamak Smart project in Seville, which will receive eight million euros, and the IFMIF-Dones particle accelerator in Granada, allocated 100.5 million euros. Additionally, 10 million euros will be directed to a project in Huelva focused on environmental restoration through the regeneration of acidic mine water.

The project to establish a cutting-edge research and manufacturing centre for latest generation microchips in Malaga received its final boost this past January when the Junta de Andalucía officially transferred ownership of the land at Málaga TechPark, where the IMEC infrastructure will be built. IMEC, a Belgian company and a global leader in nanotechnology semiconductor research and development, has chosen Malaga as the site for its first laboratory outside its headquarters in Leuven, near Brussels.

The total cost of this initiative is estimated at 615m euros, of which 500m will be provided by Spanish central government. The regional government, in addition to contributing the land (valued at 10m euros), will also provide 120m euros for equipment. Malaga city council is also participating by providing an adjacent plot of land.