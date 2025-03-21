Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Computer generated image of the future IMEC building. SUR
Junta de Andalucía reallocates EU funds and puts 117 million euros into IMEC
Technology

Junta de Andalucía reallocates EU funds and puts 117 million euros into IMEC

The major cutting edge nanoelectronics project for Malaga TechPark is getting more support as it is seen as a strategic industry for Europe

HÉCTOR BARBOTTA

MALAGA.

Friday, 21 March 2025, 20:39

On the one hand, the new, tenser geopolitical reality in Europe has prompted the EU to speed up its goal of reducing dependence in strategically important areas. On the other hand, the Andalusian government aims for technology to play a decisive role in transforming the regional economy. This alignment of objectives has led to a reallocation of European funds assigned to the Junta de Andalucía for the 2021-2027 period, which has new priorities.

The most significant allocation in this reprogramming will go to the future IMEC nanoelectronics semiconductor research and manufacturing centre in Malaga, which has now been assigned 117 million euros of the funds.

On 12 March, during the meeting of the regional EU Feder funds monitoring committee, held in the Alhambra, Granada, the Junta de Andalucía presented a revision of the Andalucía 2021-27 programme, which involves an allocation of 236 million euros.

Of this amount, 117 million will go to the project being developed in Malaga. The remaining funds will be distributed among two projects related to clean energy generation through nuclear fusion: the Tokamak Smart project in Seville, which will receive eight million euros, and the IFMIF-Dones particle accelerator in Granada, allocated 100.5 million euros. Additionally, 10 million euros will be directed to a project in Huelva focused on environmental restoration through the regeneration of acidic mine water.

The project to establish a cutting-edge research and manufacturing centre for latest generation microchips in Malaga received its final boost this past January when the Junta de Andalucía officially transferred ownership of the land at Málaga TechPark, where the IMEC infrastructure will be built. IMEC, a Belgian company and a global leader in nanotechnology semiconductor research and development, has chosen Malaga as the site for its first laboratory outside its headquarters in Leuven, near Brussels.

The total cost of this initiative is estimated at 615m euros, of which 500m will be provided by Spanish central government. The regional government, in addition to contributing the land (valued at 10m euros), will also provide 120m euros for equipment. Malaga city council is also participating by providing an adjacent plot of land.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Full reservoirs in Malaga province continue to release water following rains
  2. 2 A week of rain, swollen rivers and floods in Malaga province
  3. 3 Stars fill the city for Malaga film festival
  4. 4 The Malaga craft beer with a taste of Brazil
  5. 5 Shoppers offered chance to win 1,000-euro prize in Costa del Sol town
  6. 6 Age Concern Marbella continues series of informative talks for English-speaking senior citizens
  7. 7 Sabadell Seguros launches its new health insurance policy for the over-60s: Protección Salud Más 60
  8. 8 Sánchez criticises EU for talking about rearmament
  9. 9 Hospiten expands and modernises its Estepona hospital
  10. 10 Costa del Sol town installs book exchange points in public spaces

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Junta de Andalucía reallocates EU funds and puts 117 million euros into IMEC