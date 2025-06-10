Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Jet2.com launches flights between Malaga and Liverpool John Lennon Airport

The British airline has celebrated the launch of its latest route on the Costa del Sol, adding to the destinations of Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, Nottingham, London, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Bristol and Belfast

Pilar Martínez

Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Tuesday, 10 June 2025, 14:18

British airline Jet2.com is expanding its flight operations on Spain's Costa del Sol. The company has launched a new route between Malaga Airport and Liverpool John Lennon Airport, treating its passengers to a piece of cake to mark the latest connection it operates at the gateway to the coast.

According to Spain's airport operator Aena, Jet2.com ranks fifth in terms of passenger volume at Malaga Airport and third in the number of UK passengers it flies. This summer the company will link Malaga Airport with direct flights to Liverpool, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, the East Midland, London, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Bristol and Belfast.

SUR

At the beginning of the year, the airline announced that it was going to put 415,000 seats on sale for the high season - 20,000 more seats to fly to and from the Costa del Sol compared to the summer of 2024.

Jet2.com highlights its commitment to Malaga Airport, which it considers to be the fourth most important airport in Spain. The company is also present in Alicante, Almeria, Barcelona, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, Jerez, Ibiza, Girona, Lanzarote, Menorca, Palma, Reus, and Tenerife South.

