Jennifer Lopez's last concert in Spain was six years ago in Fuengirola. SUR
When will tickets for the Jennifer Lopez concert in Malaga go on sale?
Music

When will tickets for the Jennifer Lopez concert in Malaga go on sale?

The Latina singer will perform this summer at the Ciudad de Málaga athletics stadium as part of her Up All Night tour

Isabel Méndez

Isabel Méndez

Mlaga

Thursday, 10 April 2025, 11:06

Six years after her last concert in Spain, Jennifer Lopez is back with the Up All Night tour that will also make a stop in Malaga. The Latina singer will perform a concert in the capital of the Costa del Sol capital on 11 July at the Ciudad de Málaga athletics stadium. The price of the tickets is still unknown, but the dates when they will become available for purchase have already been announced.

First, there will be a pre-sale starting at 12pm on Monday 14 April. This sale is exclusive for Santander bank customers, who can buy their tickets from the santandersmusic.com website. The exclusive invitation will end at 9am on Wednesday 16 April and the general sale will open at 12pm on that same day.

Tickets for the general public will be available on the enterticket.es website.

J-Lo tour dates

This July, Jennifer Lopez will give five concerts in Spain, starting in Galicia:

-8 July, Pontevedra (Tafisa Park)

-10 July, Cadiz (Nuevo Mirandilla Stadium)

-11 July, Malaga (Ciudad de Málaga)

-15 July, Barcelona (Palau Sant Jordi)

-16 July, Bilbao (BEC!)

J-Lo's last concert in Spain, with which she celebrated her 50th birthday, was at Marenostrum Fuengirola. Some 10,000 of the 12,000 tickets were sold out in just four hours. This year, the audience will be more than double the size of that in 2019, as Malaga's stadium can house 27,500 people.

