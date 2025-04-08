Jennifer Lopez returns to the Costa with new tour date in Malaga this summer

Isabel Méndez Malaga Tuesday, 8 April 2025, 09:53 Compartir

Jennifer López will stop off in Malaga during her 2025 tour - Up All Night. The "ultimate triple threat" singer, dancer and actress returns to the Costa del Sol on 11 July for a concert at the city's Ciudad de Málaga sport stadium. Tickets will go on sale soon.

The last time J-Lo visited the coast was for her performance at Marenostrum Fuengirola in 2019, when 10,000 out of the 12,000 tickets were sold in just four hours. This summer's concert at Ciudad de Málaga is expected to be even more spectacular, as the stadium has a capacity of 27,500 people.

J-Lo's new tour will also visit other cities in Spain such as Pontevedra (8 July), Cadiz (10 July, Nuevo Mirindilla Stadium), Barcelona (15 July at the Sant Jordi Club) and Bilbao (16 July at the BEC). Malaga and Cadiz are the only Andalusian cities included in the programme.

To this date, J-Lo has sold more than 80 million albums, accumulated more than 15 billion plays and has almost 28 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone.