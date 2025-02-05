Local author Javier Castillo on Netflix blockbuster The Snow Girl 2': 'The fact that a series from Malaga has reached No 1 is something to be proud of'

Paco Griñán Malaga Wednesday, 5 February 2025, 11:53 Compartir

With the premiere of the sequel to the original hit series The Snow Girl 2: The Soul Game ('La Chica de Nieve 2: El Juego del Alma') reaching number 1 according to Netflix ratings in Spain, I must confess, as a journalist, that watching it leaves you curious to know who the murderer is, but also with an impulse to smile. It is a type of accomplice smile, when you hear actors Milena Smit and Miki Esparbé say, over and over again, that they are investigating a case for 'Diario SUR'. But it is also a strange, almost envious smile, when you realise that they have all the time in the world to write an article. I don't know what Manolo Castillo (editor-in-chief of SUR) would say to me if I took the same amount of time that the fictional duo spends. Journalism times are what they are and, in fact, for this interview with 'my' editorial colleagues - at least on screen - we had exactly 15 minutes for the interview.

The actors were joined by local writer Javier Castillo, the author of the novel, who sets the whole plot in Malaga city. An expert in bestsellers and No 1s, he seemed at ease. The Snow Girl 2 only needed one day after being released to shoot right to the top of Netflix's most watched list in Spain.

"It's been incredible, because the first season reached audiences little by little, but this time it's been automatic, instantaneous, and in other countries, such as Argentina and Uruguay, it's already number one, so let's enjoy it," said Castillo on Tuesday 4 February, commenting on the reception of this second season. He expressed his hopes that the second season will go around the world like the previous instalment, which became the most watched fiction on the platform at an international level just two years ago. To ensure such success, the second season's plot "comes with twists", as Miki Esparbé said. The actor, who plays Jaime (Jim) in the novels, appears in the series as Mirén's new partner, in place of José Coronado.

At first, the two protagonists are at odds with each other, which is obviously nothing like the real-life connection between the actors. To convince us to watch the new instalment of the series, Milena Smit said: "The plot of the second season is much darker and even a little macabre, but also very exciting, mysterious and magnetic; it hooks you to the screen." To back up her words, we know that the season starts with the discovery of a crucified girl. At the same time, we witness how Miren delves into the personal drama of her rape. Esparbé also teased the viewer, offering the key element of the script: "It invites the audience to play so that they feel part of the plot and solve it. But there are surprises..."

Women's thriller

Among those also interviewed were Aixa Villagrán and Hugo Wetzel, who play detective Millán and the brother of a missing girl, respectively. "I deeply respect 'Diario SUR'," said the actress. She stated that what she likes the most about the series is that it is a "'thriller' for women", as since the first season "the actors play supporting roles to the female characters", with Miren being accompanied by,first, José Coronado and, then, Miki Esparbé, or her own character who has Chaparro (portrayed by Marbella-born Marco Cáceres) as her squire.

Another story that is owned by women is The Red Virgin ('La Virgen Roja') - the film thanks to which Aixa Villagrán is a pretender to the Goya next Saturday 8 February. "I thought that, as I had gone to the Feroz Awards and didn't win, I was going to be calmer, but no, I'm now even more nervous," said Villagrán. Either as a self-defence mechanism or to not lose her head in the clouds, she added: "I think they're not going to give it to me, but simply being there is a great gift."

Hugo Wetzel offered a comforting smile to his screen partner's confessions. His character in The Snow Girl 2 is the brother of a missing girl, exploring the secret side of human beings - a character that both repels and fascinates with his cruelty. "We don't want them close, but we do want to understand them, so that they don't catch us off guard," said the actor, who debuted with The Left-Handed Son ('El Hijo Zurdo') and has already filmed another Malaga-based series - Urban. "This character is a gift, because discovering such complicated and cryptic people, and exploring how they feel is an incredible opportunity," he said.

Such a feeling is not only limited to a leading role, as our own real-life SUR journalists have experienced. Our colleagues might appear only in a single scene, stepping in the shoes of extras, but they still got a glimpse of what it's like. Maybe no one will notice them - Cristina Pinto, Irene Quirante, Almudena Nogués, Isabel Méndez, Marina Martínez, Rafael Cortés, Juan Soto, Rossel Aparicio, Ana Barreales and photographer Salvador Salas - but I can tell you that, like Aixa Villagrán, they nail the role and look like they belong at the Goya ceremony.

During the interview, Javier Castillo mostly let his actors lead the conversation, as if acknowledging that his characters have a life of their own - something he obviously enjoys. We asked him about the differences between the novel and the series, which, while subtle in the first instalment, increase in this sequel. Examples of these differences are the appearance of Jaime (Esparbé), the multiplication of parallel plots and the intensified 'noir' tone of the story. "There are changes in the plot, but Miren's fall through to hell remains symmetrical, with the series paralleling the book," said Castillo. Regardless of the changes, he stated: "I feel like the series is mine."

What the author of 'El Día que se Perdió la Cordura' is also proud of is that his success is also the success of his city. "That a story written in and about Malaga has been adapted into a series and goes further and further and even reaches number one, is something to be proud of," said the writer. However, despite the second season already reaching top 10 worldwide on Netflix, he does not dare talk about renewing it for a third and final season. "I wish it were up to us... we'd sign the contract right now," said Castillo. While waiting for confirmation, we close the chat with a 'Malaga test' to the actors. You can watch their full performance on SUR's social media accounts, but, for now, I can tell you that, between questions, Milena Smit and Miki Esparbé lose their minds.