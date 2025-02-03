Second season of Malaga-based Netflix blockbuster The Snow Girl becomes most-watched show on the global streaming platform

Iván Gelibter Malaga Monday, 3 February 2025, 15:11 Compartir

It was entirely predictable: the second season of The Snow Girl ('La Chica de Nieve'), the Malaga-located Netflix series based on the novel by local author Javier Castillo, is already the most watched production on the global streaming platform just a few hours after its premiere. The story of Diario SUR "journalist" Mirem (portrayed once again by Milena Smit) continues to hook its audience with a second season that has promised to be even darker than the first.

Although it is too early to predict the viewing rates of the second season, the ranking of the first one was almost unheard of for a Spanish production, and its figures have only been surpassed by Money Heist ('La Casa de Papel').

On Sunday 29 January 2023, the first season of The Snow Girl became the second most watched Netflix production globally, only 48 hours after its premiere. The series came second only to Record of Ragnarok, and ahead of shows like Wednesday, which had enjoyed a much bigger marketing campaign, including Golden Globe nominations.

The Spanish production was in the 'Top 10' in 60 countries, some as exotic as Jamaica and Mauritius. In addition, in the US and the UK (producers of most series and films), it occupied 7th and 3rd place, respectively. Audiences in Argentina, Hungary, Italy and Uruguay also pushed it to the top of their rankings.

Although it would be logical for this second season to have fewer viewings (a norm for almost all streaming platform productions), the dazzling start already anticipates that the series will continue to be a success, and that Malaga and, obviously, SUR will continue to be shown on screens around the world.