Netflix rolls out the red carpet for premiere of The Snow Girl 2 in Malaga

On Monday 3 February, under the recognisable 'N' of the global streaming platform Netflix, the actors and creators of The Snow Girl ('La Chica de Nieve') gathered at the Polo Digital venue in Malaga city to celebrate the release of the sequel to the hit series - The Snow Girl: The Soul Game ('El Juego del Alma').

The stars together with local author of the trilogy on which the series is based, Javier Castillo, made an appearance on the red carpet at the legendary Tabacalera building.

"I tried to start this season by not allowing my emotions to take over me, so I wouldn't take the character home with me," said Milena Smit, who plays the role of the fictional SUR journalist Miren. In her brief conversation with the media, she was joined by Javier Castillo and Miki Esparbé, Miren's work partner in the series.

"Jaime is a guy who likes to listen, to understand, to accompany. I aspire to be that, but I don't know if I would do anything near what he does for my vocation," said Esparbé, commenting on his character.

Author Javier Castillo took the opportunity to pay homage to the city: "I grew up in Malaga, I fell in love in Malaga, I raised my family in Malaga. For me Malaga is my home - it is the perfect setting for this story." He also teased the possibility of a third season, which would be based on the third book of the trilogy, The Crack of Silence ('La Grieta del Silencio'). "We are all in the dark. We don't know if there will be a third instalment of the series, but I hope so. The third book makes a full circle of Miren's journey. It would be an incredible way to close, both the great wound that the character of inspector Millán has left, and the emotional journey that Miren has experienced during the three books," said Castillo.

Actors Aixa Villagrán, Álvaro Díaz and Hugo Wetzel, who play detective Millán, Borja and the brother of a missing girl, respectively, also made an appearance at the event. "I want there to be a third season just to come back. I love Malaga, it makes me very happy," said the actress.

Among the other attendees was Patricia del Pozo, the Junta de Andalucia's councillor for culture and sport, who highlighted the regional government's deals with Netflix. "This series has allowed us to bring many people from all over the world to Malaga," she stated.

At the end of the event, the actors and the author made a presentation to the authorities in the presence of the councillor and Malaga's mayor, Francisco de la Torre, among others.