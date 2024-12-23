Ilusiona, the new leisure venue with 'state-of-the-art' bowling lanes that aims to revolutionise Malaga shopping centre

Enrique Miranda Malaga Monday, 23 December 2024, 12:21

A new "state-of-the-art" bowling alley and leisure centre has opened its doors at the Malaga Plaza shopping centre and it is aiming to bring back life to the city central hub located on Calle Armengual de la Mota.

Almost three years after the FNAC chain closed its doors to move to the Larios shopping centre, its space will now be taken over by Ilusiona, a leisure and bowling centre which has already opened its doors in Malaga city.

Ilusiona Malaga, part of a chain with premises in several large Spanish cities, promises to revolutionise the shopping centre, with extended opening hours. From Monday to Thursday the bowling alley will be open until 11.30pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays until 12.30am),and aims to attract a variety of people, from families to young people.

SUR

The site occupies 2,500 square metres divided into various spaces, with a "state-of-the-art" bowling alley as its main attractions. It also has an arcade area with video games, a children's playground and themed rooms for birthday celebrations.

Ilusiona Málaga also has its own shop and restaurant area. This is the company's third store in Andalucía (it is also in Almeria and Jerez), making it present in more than 30 shopping centres throughout Spain. In the case of Malaga, its opening has resulted in 25 direct jobs and the investment has exceeded two million euros.