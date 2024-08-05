Protesters demonstrate against bullfighting in run-up to Malaga fair

Susana Zamora Monday, 5 August 2024, 13:10 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Once again this year and two weeks before the start of Malaga's feria (fair), a hundred anti-bullfighting protesters took to the city centre's streets on Saturday 3 August to show their repulsion for the "senseless mistreatment of animals to death for entertainment".

Organised by the animal rights political party Pacma and under the slogan 'It is not culture, it is mistreatment', the protest against "bullfights, bull calves, bullfights and bull runs" left Plaza de la Marina shortly after 8pm after collecting signatures in support of repealing a law which regulates bullfighting as a cultural heritage.

In the meantime, they were hoping that more participants would join in, something which finally did not happen and which was a "disappointment" for the organisers, as the vice-president of Pacma in Malaga, Cristina García, acknowledged at the end of the demonstration at 9.30pm.

"We have been holding it for several years and we have changed the day, the time... in order to make it easier for people to join the protest. We believe that the anti-bullfighting people are thousands, but there is also a lot of frustration for not seeing results."

After the petition, the march passed peacefully through the Alameda Principal, Puerta del Mar, Plaza de Félix Sáenz, Calle Nueva, Especería, Plaza de la Constitución, Calle Granada, Plaza del Carbón, Calle Molina Lario, Plaza del Obispo, Plaza de la Marina, along a busy Calle Larios and finishing in Plaza de la Constitución, with the participants carrying a number of banners with anti-bullfighting messages in Spanish.

At the end of the protest a manifesto was read out which said that in Spain "torturing bulls to death is not only legal, but is financed by public institutions".

Pacma said it is working "very hard" to prohibit the attendance and participation of minors in these shows, "so that when they grow up they don't applaud them".

The party also called for changes in the state regulation of bullfights so that the minimum age of 16 to be able work as a bullfighter is raised to 18 and to prohibit the sale of tickets to bullfights to minors.