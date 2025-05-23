Hit-and-run driver wanted in Malaga after knocking police officer off his motorbike on his way to work

Juan Cano Málaga Friday, 23 May 2025, 10:47 Compartir

The police are working on identifying and locating a driver who hit a motorcyclist and fled the scene in Malaga city on Thursday, 22 May. The injured man is a National Police officer who was on his way to work.

The incident occurred in Avenida de Blas Infante around 6am. The 061 health emergency unit and the Local Police were mobilised to the scene, where they attended to the injured police officer.

According to the victim's testimony, he was hit by a car, after which the driver fled the scene, without stopping to help him.

Officers launched a search following the description of the car provided by witnesses, while the officer was taken to the Hospital Clínico Universitario. Although he was initially admitted for a serious leg injury, the latest medical report classified it as a light injury and his state is stable.

Malaga's Local Police have taken charge of the investigations. The security cameras in the area will be reviewed to help with the identification of the car driver.