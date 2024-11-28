Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Nao Victoria file image SUR
Historic ship set to dock at Malaga and open its decks to the public

Historic ship set to dock at Malaga and open its decks to the public

The vessel is a replica of the ship that sailed around the world between 1519 and 1522 and will be open to visitors for one month

SUR in English

Thursday, 28 November 2024, 10:21

People with a penchant for ships are in for a treat when the replica of the vessel that sailed around the world between 1519 and 1522 calls into the Port of Malaga in December. The Nao Victoria, the replica of the ship captained by Fernando de Magallanes and Juan Sebastián Elcano that sailed around the world five centuries ago, will tie up at IGY Malaga Marina, at dock one of the Port of Malaga.

People will be able to go aboard and explore the ship from December 12 until January 12th, with visiting hours between 10am and 6.30pm.

In 2004, the Nao Victoria reproduced the feat of the first circumnavigation of the world in order to publicise the greatest maritime feat of all time, carried out by Spanish sailors. At the time, the ship left Seville with a crew of 20 men and from 2004 to 2006 travelled more than 26,800 miles, visited 17 countries and five continents and became the first replica of a ship to circumnavigate the world.

Tickets can be purchased now on the Nao Victoria website, tickets.fundacionnaovictoria.org, while schools and groups can schedule their visits through the email address: ecampos@velacuadra.es.

Tickets cost three euros for children aged five to ten; free for children under five; six euros for adults and 15 euros for families (two adults plus up to two children aged between two and five).

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol lights up for festive season from this Friday
  2. 2 Junta de Andalucía considers third marina for eastern Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Costa del Sol ice-cream maker voted among best in the world at the 'Oscars' of the Italian 'gelato'
  4. 4 Blossom is the latest Malaga restaurant to be awarded a Michelin star
  5. 5 Residents oppose plans for recycling and landfill centre near popular Malaga tourist attraction
  6. 6 Costa del Sol brothel owner arrested for human trafficking
  7. 7 Bonnie Tyler confirmed for Marenostrum Fuengirola 2025 line-up
  8. 8 Marbella real estate pioneer among those recognised by CIT business awards
  9. 9 Calma SPA: a haven of peace and tranquillity in the heart of the Costa del Sol
  10. 10 Collegium Musicum choir prepare for two Christmas concerts on the coast

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Historic ship set to dock at Malaga and open its decks to the public