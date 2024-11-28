Historic ship set to dock at Malaga and open its decks to the public The vessel is a replica of the ship that sailed around the world between 1519 and 1522 and will be open to visitors for one month

SUR in English Thursday, 28 November 2024, 10:21

People with a penchant for ships are in for a treat when the replica of the vessel that sailed around the world between 1519 and 1522 calls into the Port of Malaga in December. The Nao Victoria, the replica of the ship captained by Fernando de Magallanes and Juan Sebastián Elcano that sailed around the world five centuries ago, will tie up at IGY Malaga Marina, at dock one of the Port of Malaga.

People will be able to go aboard and explore the ship from December 12 until January 12th, with visiting hours between 10am and 6.30pm.

In 2004, the Nao Victoria reproduced the feat of the first circumnavigation of the world in order to publicise the greatest maritime feat of all time, carried out by Spanish sailors. At the time, the ship left Seville with a crew of 20 men and from 2004 to 2006 travelled more than 26,800 miles, visited 17 countries and five continents and became the first replica of a ship to circumnavigate the world.

Tickets can be purchased now on the Nao Victoria website, tickets.fundacionnaovictoria.org, while schools and groups can schedule their visits through the email address: ecampos@velacuadra.es.

Tickets cost three euros for children aged five to ten; free for children under five; six euros for adults and 15 euros for families (two adults plus up to two children aged between two and five).