Police carry out anti-terror raids in Malaga neighbourhood

Sections
Highlight
Irene Quirante / Juan Cano
Malaga
Tuesday, 25 June 2024, 10:07
Opciones para compartir
Police have swooped on a neighbourhood in Malaga city in a major operation against Islamist terrorism.
The Guardia Civil carried out searches in the Nuevo San Andrés neighbourhood on Monday 24 June, sources from the police force told SUR. The security operation is reported to have resulted in arrests, although neither the number of arrests nor the specific reasons for which the suspects are being investigated have been disclosed at this stage.
Dozens of armed officers, including anti-terror specialists, attended the scene throughout the night. Sources have only been able to confirm that the investigation is still open and no further information about the ongoing operation has been released.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.