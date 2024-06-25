Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image of another Guardia Civil operation carried out in Malaga. SUR
Police carry out anti-terror raids in Malaga neighbourhood
Police carry out anti-terror raids in Malaga neighbourhood

The operation against Islamist terrorism was carried out during the early hours of Monday morning

Irene Quirante / Juan Cano

Malaga

Tuesday, 25 June 2024, 10:07

Police have swooped on a neighbourhood in Malaga city in a major operation against Islamist terrorism.

The Guardia Civil carried out searches in the Nuevo San Andrés neighbourhood on Monday 24 June, sources from the police force told SUR. The security operation is reported to have resulted in arrests, although neither the number of arrests nor the specific reasons for which the suspects are being investigated have been disclosed at this stage.

Dozens of armed officers, including anti-terror specialists, attended the scene throughout the night. Sources have only been able to confirm that the investigation is still open and no further information about the ongoing operation has been released.

