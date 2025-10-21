Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of the Greenpeace ship Arctic Sunrise SUR
112 incident

Greenpeace vessel crew member dies despite being rushed to Malaga by rescue helicopter

The NGO ship Arctic Sunrise, which had been docked in the city for a few days, was some 30 nautical miles off the Costa del Sol when the alarm was raised

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Málaga

Tuesday, 21 October 2025, 10:00

A crew member of the Greenpeace ship Arctic Sunrise has died at Malaga Airport, where he was evacuated by a Salvamento Marítimo rescue helicopter.

The NGO ship, which had been docked in the city's port for a few days, reported that one of its crew members was in need of urgent medical attention.

Salvamento Marítimo mobilised a boat and a helicopter, which arrived at the scene at almost at the same time. Given the state of the sea, with strong waves, and the urgency of the transfer, it was decided to evacuate the crew member by helicopter in order to reach the hospital as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, when the aircraft landed at Malaga Airport, the man had died.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Carlos Alcaraz swept aside by Jannik Sinner in Six Kings Slam final
  2. 2 Costa del Sol Parador closes doors for two years as 23m euro refurb set to start
  3. 3 Blogging about the wealth of tourist attractions in the Axarquía area of the Costa del Sol
  4. 4 The mysteries of nature comes to life: Bioparc Fuengirola celebrates a wild and magical Halloween
  5. 5 Lions support group gets into stride for annual diabetes awareness walk

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Greenpeace vessel crew member dies despite being rushed to Malaga by rescue helicopter

Greenpeace vessel crew member dies despite being rushed to Malaga by rescue helicopter