Greenpeace vessel crew member dies despite being rushed to Malaga by rescue helicopter

Juan Cano Málaga Tuesday, 21 October 2025, 10:00

A crew member of the Greenpeace ship Arctic Sunrise has died at Malaga Airport, where he was evacuated by a Salvamento Marítimo rescue helicopter.

The NGO ship, which had been docked in the city's port for a few days, reported that one of its crew members was in need of urgent medical attention.

Salvamento Marítimo mobilised a boat and a helicopter, which arrived at the scene at almost at the same time. Given the state of the sea, with strong waves, and the urgency of the transfer, it was decided to evacuate the crew member by helicopter in order to reach the hospital as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, when the aircraft landed at Malaga Airport, the man had died.