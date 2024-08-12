Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Local police officers in Malaga have managed to identify the alleged perpetrator of some graffiti painted on the top of Monte de San Antón. SUR
Social media sleuths identify Malaga graffiti suspect after videos were posted on Instagram
Social media sleuths identify Malaga graffiti suspect after videos were posted on Instagram

The act of vandalism was carried out with spray paints and affected the metal cross and a rocky area that has been environmentally damaged, according to the city's Local Police force

Monday, 12 August 2024, 16:55

Officers from the investigation and protection group (GIP) of the Malaga Local Police force, who specialise in social media network investigations, have managed to identify the alleged author of some graffiti on the top of the city's Monte de San Antón. The suspect is under investigation although he has not yet been arrested as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of damage to property in the public domain or for public use.

A 26-year-old man was summoned to the offices of the force's nature protection group (Gruprona), where he was reported for infringement of the Andalusian forestry law. This administrative offence is subject to the resolution of the criminal investigation which was carried out at the same time.

Initially, officers located several videos uploaded in the 'stories' mode of Instagram, in which a group of people were seen climbing to the top of the mountain, one of them using several spray paints on a rocky area located at the top of the mountain, as well as on the metal cross located there.

Damage assessment

As reported by the Local Police, and after requesting technical reports, the act of vandalism has caused "pollution and damage to the environment, constituting damage to the soil and ecological damage, as the rocks, despite their hard appearance, are very sensitive, producing toxic chemical substances from the paint and solvents that they contain, which have an impact on animals and plants, affecting microecosystems, as well as the landscape. In addition, the removal of the graffiti would be very thorough and would have an added difficulty due to the location," the police pointed out in a press statement.

