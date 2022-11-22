British celebrity TV chef makes surprise appearance at Costa del Sol restaurant

The idea of auctioning plates of food, which is what they do at Malaga's El Tintero restaurant, is curious to say the least and many tourists come to enjoy the experience and the views of the beaches at El Palo. Last weekend they had the biggest surprise of all, however, when they discovered that TV chef Gordon Ramsay was there as well. On Sunday he ventured into the kitchens of the popular ‘chiringuito’ to film for his new programme.

Rest assured that this was not one of his Kitchen Nightmares as he has now finished those Channel 4 programmes, the rights to which were bought by over 150 countries. This visit was for a new season of Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip, filmed for HBO Max.

Every season it features one country and its gastronomy. The first was The Italian Job, followed by French Connection and then Highland Fling. As Gordon Ramsay, Gino d’Acampo and Fred Sirieix were at El Tintero, it is fair to assume that the new series will be focusing on Malaga.

Fuengirola was Gordon Ramsay’s first port of call in the province back in 2014, where he filmed at the Mayfair restaurant for his One Potato, Two Potato series. Ramsay, who was much nicer than he appears to be in Kitchen Nightmares, accompanied the owner to the fishing wharf to buy fresh octopus, mackerel, anchovies and shellfish and see for himself how the locals cook them. With that and now El Tintero, there can be no doubt that Gordon Ramsay is a big fan of ‘pescaíto’.