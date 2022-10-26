Google's new centre of excellence in Malaga will be launchpad for global cybersecurity strategy With cybercrime becoming increasingly more professional and used by Russia as a weapon, the company is investing millions to expand its knowledge of threats, its intelligence and its tools to combat the problem

New details about the Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence which Google plans to open in Malaga in 2023 were revealed at the company's cybersecurity summit in Madrid on Wednesday morning. One was that, rather than having a focus on Europe as originally thought, it will be a global hub “at the heart of the digital revolution,” Kent Walker, the head of International Affairs, explained.

The general director of Google España, Fuencisla Clemares, said the GSEC, as it will be known, will have a double mission: to help companies and the administrations to better understand how cyber threats are evolving, and to protect clients and citizens in general. “We have a golden opportunity to strengthen Spain’s position in the field of cybersecurity with this hub,” she said.

In the context of cybercrime becoming increasingly more professional and used by Russia as a weapon, and as working from home is also on the rise (which multiplies the risk for organisations), Google is investing millions to expand its knowledge of threats, its intelligence and its tools to combat the problem. The company sees cybersecurity as a “team sport” and is working on alliances with public and private entitites to create a protective shield against such attacks.

Malaga hub will be an observatory of cybercrime worldwide

The Malaga hub will operate as an analysis centre, an “observatory of cybercrime,” as Wieland Holfeder, Engineering vice-president at Google Cloud, put it. It will enable Google to understand the threats better and provide more security.

“We are collaborating with the Spanish government and with cybersecurity agencies such as CCN-CERT to create solutions on the Cloud with full confidence and guarantees. We have also recently announced our regional online safety tour ‘Protege tu negocio’ (Protect your business), to connect with, train and provide support for small businesses,” Holfeder said.