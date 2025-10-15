Police arrest gold necklace 'snatcher' who targeted elderly ladies in Malaga city

A 32-year-old man has been arrested by the National Police in Malaga city for targeting vulnerable people - mostly elderly women - and stealing gold necklaces before escaping on an electric scooter. He has been charged with five thefts although the police are investigating him for around 15 other cases where the same method was used.

The suspect carried out the alleged crimes in the Ciudad Jardín, La Virreina and La Rosa areas. 'Operation Catena' was launched when the police detected a pattern in the theft of gold necklaces. Five victims recognised the suspect, which led to his arrest.

During the search of the man's home, the police seized material evidence: the trainers and other clothing he wore in the robberies, which directly linked him to the incidents.

In addition, the suspect was reportedly behind the theft of several items from inside a delivery vehicle belonging to a multinational e-commerce company. He is also being investigated for around 15 similar thefts perpetrated with an electric scooter and in the same areas.