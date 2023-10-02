Giant rides into Malaga with opening of its first bike store in south of Spain

Juan Soto Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Giant has just landed in Malaga with the opening of its first own bike store in southern Spain. The Taiwanese manufacturer, one of the most important worldwide, has opened an establishment in the Plaza José Bergamín, in Portada Alta. The premises have a surface area of 380 square metres and its opening has allowed the hiring of three people.

The business is run by Malaga businessmen Manuel Sánchez and Carlos Luque, also owners of the Biciterapia shop, with more than 16 years of experience and branches in Mijas and Archidona. In the new shop you can buy the more than 150 representative models of the Giant Group, as well as its wide range of accessories. They have different models for all types of customers and profiles: urban, competition, touring, mountain and gravel, as well as numerous electric versions. They have models in stock ranging from 300 to 15,000 euros.

The new shop has a team of professionals who are passionate about bicycles, offering advice and a top quality multi-brand workshop service, backed by their extensive experience in bicycle repair and assembly. "Giant has always been in our DNA and we are very proud to represent their logo in our Malaga shop", said Sánchez.

Manuel Sánchez and Carlos Luque, at the door of the new premises.

The opening of the shop is an important step for the company, which is currently immersed in an important expansion process. Giant's general manager for the Iberian market, José Casla, said that "Malaga is a location with a great cycling tradition" is combined with a large foreign public that identifies with its brand, as they know it from their countries of origin.

The Malaga store is the third Giant shop to open in Spain. Until now they only had two premises in Spain, one in San Sebastian and the other in Palma de Mallorca. "At a time when the online market is becoming increasingly important, Giant takes a step forward in its commitment to the physical shop, considering it an essential part of its new strategy," Casla said.

Giant started out in Taiwan in 1972 manufacturing bicycles for other brands. They created their first own model in 1981 and since then they have not stopped growing, thanks to their philosophy of quality products at reasonable prices. Today they offer their products in more than 12,000 shops in 50 countries and boast of being the largest producer in the world, with 80 a claimed per cent of the market.

Globally, Giant closed the first half of the year with a turnover of 42.6 billion Taiwanese dollars (1.22 billion euros), down 5.4 per cent year-on-year, and reduced its profit by 44 percent to 2.02 billion Taiwanese dollars (57.8 million euros). By contrast, sales of electric bicycles contributed 35% to the group, representing a year-on-year growth of 6%.