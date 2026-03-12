Malaga City Market opens this weekend with activities and gems for the whole family

Cristina Pinto Thursday, 12 March 2026, 16:04 Share

With no rain in the forecast, Malaga invites all members of the family to the City Market at the Málaga Forum site on Saturday, 14 March. The event aims to be remembered by attendees as one of the biggest child- and pet-friendly markets in the city.

City Market opens at 10am and closes at 8pm on Saturday. At its stalls, attendees can find anything from crafts, antiques, books and a variety of items. The entrance fee is just one euro.

The organisers of the event have made sure that children are entertained throughout the whole day. There will be bouncy castles, a toy area, workshops and face-painting. "We do this so that the little ones can enjoy themselves while their parents walk around the market," the organisers have said.

There is also fun and entertainment for the older ones, with music by 80s band Red Bones, Rakim Under, Louder and Mr Disco. 'Se lio el taco' will be preparing tacos non-stop from 12.30pm to 2am

A new feature of this year's City Market is a K-pop contest, organised by the Misul association, which will bring together young talents and fans of the Asian musical phenomenon.