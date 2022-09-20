Francisco de la Torre to stand again as mayor of Malaga in next year's city council elections After months of uncertainty, the 79-year-old's confirmation has put paid to rumours in recent months that he would retire when this period in office came to an end

The city mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, has confirmed that he will be standing for election again next year, for the sixth consecutive time since 2003.

He announced his decision at a press conference in the Pedro Luis Alonso gardens, next to Malaga city hall, this Tuesday morning. “My decision is firm. I have always worked enthusiastically and with passion for the advancement and progress of Malaga. I have, I am and I will again,” he said.

This confirmation has put paid to rumours in recent months that he would retire when this period in office came to an end. He had indicated that he would announce his decision by 23 September, and did so three days early.

Unlike his announcement in 2019, on this occasion De la Torre was alone when he spoke to the press; there were no councillors with him. He did not reveal who else will be on his electoral list in 2023.

The 79-year-old has always said that two factors were involved in deciding whether to put himself forward as a candidate for mayor of Malaga: support from the people and good enough health.

This has been good news for the Partido Popular, who have been waiting impatiently to find out whether their candidate, who has been unbeatable so far, would be standing again. For them, it makes success at the council elections more likely.