Air France-KLM offer more flights to Spain's Costa del Sol than in 2019 During the peak summer holiday season the airline's capacity will increase by 14% compared to before the pandemic

The international airline group Air France-KLM is placing its faith on Malaga Airport this summer season, and while doing so it is turning its back on the coronavirus pandemic.

Both airlines have confirmed a 14% increase to flight capacity to the Costa del Sol during this year's high season, compared to what it was in 2019. The flight frequency will remain the same but the planes used will have more seats than before.

Air France explained that it will have 19 weekly flights between Paris and Malaga - in each direction - during the high season, which lasts from now until October. The figure is similar to 2019, which stood at 21 but with smaller aircraft.

As for KLM, they will have eight weekly flights in each direction, between Amsterdam and the capital of the Costa del Sol This is the same number as 2019 and the airline will also use larger planes.

In total, this high season, Air France and KLM will offer up to 21 routes to 11 Spanish cities, with a total capacity increase of 2% compared to before the pandemic. They will operate from Alicante, Barcelona, Bilbao, Ibiza, Madrid, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca, Valencia and from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Seville and Tenerife South.

Expansion

“Spain continues to be a key part of our southern European sales. The market is recovering to pre-crisis levels of supply. We continued to have faith in the Spanish market, even during the tough times of the worldwide Covid crisis. We offer customers flexibility and freedom, while also adding new routes,” said Laurent Perrier, General Manager for Air France - KLM in Spain and Portugal. Just last year the company began flying between Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Tenerife Sur and Paris.

In addition, Perrier points out that Madrid and Barcelona are among cities where Air France has chosen to start operating with the Airbus A220. The aircraft is a medium-sized plane with a single aisle and the most innovative and efficient in its category. Its implementation will help the airlines reach their sustainability goals of 0% net CO2 emissions by 2050.

It has also been announced that Air France and KLM will offer direct flights from Madrid and Barcelona to New York and Atlanta during the summer. These will be operated by their joint venture partner Delta Air Lines.

To cover the Balearic Islands they will also start routes to Palma de Mallorca - Air France from Paris and KLM from Amsterdam. They will also offer flights from the same cities to Ibiza. There will also be routes between Tenerife South and Paris.