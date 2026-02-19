Malaga football coach arrested over alleged sexual assault and exposure of underage boys to pornography

A National Police officer in front of the minors unit in Malaga.

The National Police in Malaga have arrested a 55-year-old football coach for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor and showing pornographic content to other boys.

The suspect works for the Conejito de Málaga club in the Carretera de Cádiz district. At the time of the arrest, he was training boys between the ages of 14 and 15.

One of the victims' parents prompted the investigation after discovering "very affectionate" messages on their son's phone.

The National Police took a statement from the boy. Under the suspicion that the alleged abuse might involve more victims, they spoke to two other boys and their parents.

According to the investigation, the coach allegedly sexually assaulted one of them and showed the others pornographic content. He has also previously bought them gifts to win their trust.

The National Police minors unit have detained the suspect. They are currently analysing his phone and computer, as well as those of the three alleged victims, who have voluntarily handed over their phones.

The police have not ruled out the possibility of further victims.