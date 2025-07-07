Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Spanish Navy ship Juan Carlos I, the largest warship ever built in Spain, in Malaga this Monday. Ñito Salas
Armed forces

Floating giants: two Spanish Navy warships arrive on Costa del Sol to take part in spectacular amphibious landing exercise

A city beach will be the setting for the simulated hostage release involving marines, planes, helicopters and fast boats on Tuesday morning

Matías Stuber

Matías Stuber

Monday, 7 July 2025, 14:05

Two floating giants can currently be seen in the Bay of Malaga. They are the Juan Carlos I and the Galicia, both Spanish Navy ships. They have headed to the capital of the Costa del Sol for a practical exercise scheduled for Tuesday. Marines, planes, helicopters, fast boats and landing craft will perform a simulated hostage rescue operation.

Residents who would like to witness the amphibious training exercise only need to get close to city's La Malagueta beach at around 11am.

Units participating in the display have just completed their deployment in Atlantic and Mediterranean waters as part of the expeditionary battle group Daedalus 25.

During exercises, the expeditionary battle group conducted joint activities with the Army and Air Force as well as with Portugal, France, Slovakia, Croatia, Romania and Italy. It was also integrated into Atlantic Alliance activities to contribute to deterrence and collective defence for two days.

According to information on the Navy's website, the Juan Carlos I is the largest warship ever built in Spain. It is 231 metres long and 32 metres wide.

The Galicia is also an amphibious warship. This allows it "to deploy the marine corps' expeditionary force to a conflict zone or an area affected by any kind of natural disaster". The vessel is 160 metres long and 23 metres wide.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Major expansion plan unveiled for close-to-capacity Malaga Airport
  2. 2 Video: Eleven aircraft and more than 50 specialists on the ground stabilise major wildfire in Montecorto
  3. 3 Marbella family issues urgent appeal to raise funds for life-saving throat cancer treatment
  4. 4 'Baños de ola': the origins of beach holidays in Spain
  5. 5 221 debtors in the province owe more than 800 million euros to the taxman
  6. 6 Fuengirola takes 'leap into future of tourism' with new destination management platform
  7. 7 Queues show where the time goes
  8. 8 How not to spend it
  9. 9 Restaurante Escorpio: a privileged place to enjoy the excellence of Spanish cuisine
  10. 10 Marbella council approves growth plan with increased flexibility for rural land use

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Floating giants: two Spanish Navy warships arrive on Costa del Sol to take part in spectacular amphibious landing exercise

Floating giants: two Spanish Navy warships arrive on Costa del Sol to take part in spectacular amphibious landing exercise