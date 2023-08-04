Five kilometres of footpaths opened alongside city river

Jesús Hinojosa MALAGA. Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The residents of Malaga now have a new route on which to burn off calories. The Junta and Malaga city hall have announced the opening of new pedestrian paths on the elevated banks of the Guadalmedina river. In total, there are nearly five kilometres of pathways, with three kilometres on the eastern edge of the river and 1.8 kilometres on the western edge, extending from the Armiñán bridge to the Limonero dam. On the western side of the river, the pathway extends from Las Virreinas to the Puente Mediterráneo, excluding the area near La Rosaleda stadium and the section under construction for the Martíricos tower blocks.

The works were finished inside the twenty-month deadline and have added another 50,000 square metres of riverside footpaths in the city.