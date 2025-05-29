Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Crime

Three women are tied up and gagged as five hooded men with knives break into house on the Costa

The burglars were inside the property for around two hours before making off with cash, jewellery and watches

María José Díaz Alcalá

Malaga

Thursday, 29 May 2025, 10:27

National Police officers are investigating the violent burglary attack on a house in the Cerrado de Calderón neighbourhood of Malaga city. At least five hooded men with large knives allegedly gagged and tied up the owner of the house, her daughter (aged 18) and the housekeeper in order to rob them.

It happened in the early hours of the morning, when the assailants, with their faces covered, managed to gain access to the interior of the property through the garage and restrained the victims in different rooms.

As sources close to the case explained to SUR, they were tied up with handcuffs and gagged for approximately two hours, during which time they searched the house to get their hands on the loot: cash, watches and jewellery, although the value of the stolen items has not been revealed. The suspects then fled.

The National Police force has now opened an investigation to try to solve the alleged robbery with violence.

At around the same time last year, four individuals also intimidated a married couple and their grandson, a minor, who was with them at the time, after jumping over the outside wall surrounding the house. They allegedly brandished a screwdriver to intimidate them and ordered them not to leave the living room in the house.

Just two days before this latest robbery, a businessman from Rincón de la Victoria was also the victim of thieves at his home on the Cotomar residential development. Again, four hooded men broke into the house minutes after midnight and restrained him, his wife and their 25-year-old son.

