Feathers and fantasy as carnival fun continues

Friday, 9 February 2024, 10:21
Streets filled with colourful, elaborate costumes last weekend as carnival celebrations were in full swing. Malaga city chose its carnival 'goddess' (pictured) and 'god' while this weekend sees the drag queen gala, a massive fancy dress party and the final parade. Carnival events will be taking place in towns and villages around the region throughout February.
