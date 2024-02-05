Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The 'carnaval' parade on Sunday.

Ver 80 fotos
The 'carnaval' parade on Sunday. Marilú Báez
Malaga Carnival 2024

Malaga city opens its colourful carnival with fun and festivities

After the official opening on Saturday night, thousands of people took part in the parade on Sunday which saw the streets transform into a giant stage

Juan Soto

Malaga

Monday, 5 February 2024, 13:20

Compartir

Malaga's carnival parade returned to the city on Sunday 4 February and transformed the streets into streams of colour.

Hundreds of people took part in the parade through the streets of the city centre, watched by tens of thousands of spectators. Some 47 animation and singing groups took part in the parade, with members of the cavalcade tossing confetti at the crowds. The parade set off from the Santo Domingo esplanade towards the Plaza de la Merced, where some of the groups stopped to perform.

Among the participants were the god and goddess of this year's carnival, who were selected at the official opening of the proceedings on Saturday, who will act as representatives of the proceedings throughout the week. Also present was Malaga Carnival foundation president Carlos Torres, who praised the number of people who took part in the street party. "It's a great parade and the public is having a good time," he said.

Related article

Rest until next weekend

After a few days of rest, Malaga Carnival will restart later in the week. On Friday 9 February, the big drag queen gala is scheduled to take place in the Plaza de la Constitución which this year will focus on ‘butch queens’. On Saturday 10 February, the Battle of the Flowers – a brightly coloured parade along Calle Larios from which confetti and streamers are thrown into the crowd - will begin at 6pm; while an 80s fancy dress competition, along with live music, will be held in Plaza de la Constitución from 9pm.

The festivities will come to a tragic end on Sunday, with the ritual of the Entierro de Boquerón, the burning of a giant anchovy. Most of Spain buries a sardine to mark the end of festivities and the start of Lent, but Malaga burns an anchovy.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Warning of possible water cuts after mains supply pipe problem affecting three towns on the Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Free glasses and contact lenses on the way in Spain
  3. 3 Malaga is all the rage on the small screen and these are the favourite filming locations for series
  4. 4 In pictures, Malaga house makes it onto list of the 50 best designed in Spain and Latin America
  5. 5 Roberto at the double to give Malaga CF an easy win
  6. 6 Malaga city opens its colourful carnival with fun and festivities
  7. 7 Fuengirola open water swimmer becomes first Malaga athlete to seal Olympic qualification
  8. 8 Major step forward to improve railway line between Ronda and Bobadilla with compulsory purchase of 230 properties
  9. 9 The 112 emergency service call that you might receive that is neither an alert nor a scam
  10. 10 Number of public servant jobs in Spain rockets by more than half a million in five years

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad