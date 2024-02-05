Malaga city opens its colourful carnival with fun and festivities

Juan Soto Malaga Monday, 5 February 2024, 13:20 | Updated 13:44h. Compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga's carnival parade returned to the city on Sunday 4 February and transformed the streets into streams of colour.

Hundreds of people took part in the parade through the streets of the city centre, watched by tens of thousands of spectators. Some 47 animation and singing groups took part in the parade, with members of the cavalcade tossing confetti at the crowds. The parade set off from the Santo Domingo esplanade towards the Plaza de la Merced, where some of the groups stopped to perform.

Among the participants were the god and goddess of this year's carnival, who were selected at the official opening of the proceedings on Saturday, who will act as representatives of the proceedings throughout the week. Also present was Malaga Carnival foundation president Carlos Torres, who praised the number of people who took part in the street party. "It's a great parade and the public is having a good time," he said.

Rest until next weekend

After a few days of rest, Malaga Carnival will restart later in the week. On Friday 9 February, the big drag queen gala is scheduled to take place in the Plaza de la Constitución which this year will focus on ‘butch queens’. On Saturday 10 February, the Battle of the Flowers – a brightly coloured parade along Calle Larios from which confetti and streamers are thrown into the crowd - will begin at 6pm; while an 80s fancy dress competition, along with live music, will be held in Plaza de la Constitución from 9pm.

The festivities will come to a tragic end on Sunday, with the ritual of the Entierro de Boquerón, the burning of a giant anchovy. Most of Spain buries a sardine to mark the end of festivities and the start of Lent, but Malaga burns an anchovy.