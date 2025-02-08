Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Josué Montero, 'Esttik'. Migue Fernández
When will the YouTuber Esttik open his new smash burger restaurant in Malaga and what will be on the menu?
Food and drink

The Spanish food challenge influencer with around eight million followers on social media will open another burger restaurant in his Smash Hiro chain. After their enormous success elsewhere, it will be the first one in his home city

Antonio Contreras

Malaga

Saturday, 8 February 2025, 08:45

Josué Montero, better known by his YouTube nickname 'Esttik', ventured out to try his first food challenge more than a decade ago. After taking a step further, from the table to the kitchen, the Malaga-based influencer is finally opening a branch of his Smash Hiro burger restaurant in his home city on 28 February. The long-awaited establishment has already become a hit in Andorra, Barcelona and Valencia.

This is yet another achievement for Montero, who celebrated the first restaurant of the chain in an interview with SUR: "It went well, I did it. And there's nothing worse than achieving something. It gives rise to more." Currently, his YouTube following stands at more than five million followers, while on TikTok and Instagram his content is appreciated by two and one million followers, respectively.

According to Esttik, the wait for the restaurant, which specialises in 'smash' burgers (the burger meat is smashed to create a thin and crunchy texture) has been longer than expected. Promotions promise that it will be a successful establishment - a fact also backed by the inauguration of the chain in Valencia last September, which was attended by more than 800 people.

In Malaga, the restaurant will probably be located on Avenica de las Américas, 7, although this information has only come from assumptions and Esttik's confirmation that the location has been leaked.

But what about the most important part of the euphoria: the food? The Malaga menu hasn't been revealed, but given that all other Smash Hiro restaurants share the same menu, it's safe to assume that Malaga will be no exception. There are five different starters on the menu, ranging in price from 7 euros for the crispy sweet potatoes with bacon, caramelised onion and 'hiro' sauce to 12.50 euros for the nachos. The main courses (the burgers) are all 13 euros. In addition to the smash options, there is also a fried chicken and a vegetarian option. The desserts, all at 6.50, are an ode to cheese: cheesecake, payoyo goat milk cheesecake and cheesecake with Filipinos.

The Malaga YouTuber has already teased some images of the interior of the premises, which is a nod to the culture of arcades, cinema and video games, centred around the black colour and adorned by various decorations such as a DMC DeLorean.

