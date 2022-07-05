Ernst & Young plans to boost its staff in Malaga to 2,000 over the next three years The multinational, which has 500 employees on the Malaga TechPark at present, is opening a new centre which will provide services to 25 European countries

Ernst & Young, the multinational services company which opened on the Malaga TechPark in 2019, announced last month that it planned to double its number of employees to 1,000 but it has now decided to double that figure and employ 2,000 staff by 2025. And that, it seems, is a conservative figure.

The plans were announced during the presentation of EY Global Delivery Services (EY GDS) this Tuesday morning (the new name for the former Malaga Excellence Technology). The Malaga base will become a global centre, working with colleagues around the world to provide services to 25 European countries,

The president of EY España, Federico Linares, said at the presentation that if anyone were to ask him why the firm had chosen Malaga for its Delivery Centre, there were numerous reasons such as the infrastructure, connections and quality of life. “But, above all, the local talent from Malaga and Andalucía, and the ability to attract and retain talent from the rest of Spain, Europe and the world. Malaga is now a technological hub of outstanding growth,” he said.