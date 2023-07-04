English Cemetery launches Las Noches del Inglés summer cultural cycle

The programme, which starts on 7 July and continues until 17 September, will include tribute concerts, theatre, jazz, classical and flamenco recitals, along with English-language film nights

The English Cemetery in Malaga will launch Las Noches del Inglés (the English nights) on Friday 7 July, a programme of summer cultural events that will include tribute concerts, theatre, jazz, classical and flamenco recitals, along with English-language horror film nights organised in conjunction with Malaga University.

The cemetery will be decorated with thousands of tiny lights to create a “magical atmosphere” for the events, while a bar area serving drinks and snacks will be located on the church patio.

The project, which is organised by the English Cemetery Foundation and sponsored by the Junta de Andalucía's Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sports, will offer more than 25 nights of summer entertainment until 17 September.

The events will be held from Tuesday to Sunday between 8pm and midnight, and tickets cost five euros (free to children under 12 and for members of the Friends of English Cemetery association).

The first performance (7 July) will present a recital by the Escolanía Pueri Cantores children’s choir. Other highlights include the Djangolines swing night, performed by the Malaga Swing Out Studio (15 July); Queen of the Night, a tribute to Feddie Mercury and his mythical band Queen (29 July); the Diomedes Trio, whose repertoire will include the music of Mozart, Schubert and Julius Eichberg (6 August); and Virginia Alexandre and The Vintage Experience, a show that will transport the audience back to the swing era of the 1940s (25 August).

A spokesperson for the foundation said, “The English Nights were born with the aim of raising funds for the preservation and care of the space, and to value the heritage and history of the cemetery, while paying tribute to each of the people who are in it.”

For a full schedule, see www.lasnochesdelingles.com