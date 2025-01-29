Emergency work under way to save entrance to Malaga's historic Baños del Carmen

Jesús Hinojosa Malaga Wednesday, 29 January 2025, 12:58 Compartir

While awaiting the completion of the project to improve to the area around the Baños del Carmen in Malaga city, which was designed by the city hall in 2020, and which is still awaiting the final approval of Costas, the Spanish government's coastal department, for a future park, the council is carrying out emergency work to prevent further deterioration of the entrance to the historical site.

Work is being done to stop the damage to the arches, on which metal sheets have been placed to protect the wooden structures from rain.

The city hall is undertaking the work in accordance with the project for the Baños del Carmen carried out by Narval Ingeniería and the architects Juan Gavilanes and Francisco González. Prior approval for any work to the site must get the approval of the Junta de Andalucía's department for culture, as the 'balneario' is an asset of cultural interest (BIC).

CTI-UMA Historical Archive

According to the town planning department, after several months of laboratory tests on the materials to be used, all the roofs will be dismantled in order to preserve the wooden parts that can be reused and replace those that are damaged with others of identical characteristics. In addition, preventive treatments will be applied to protect them from damp and insects. Ceramic elements will also be restored, rendering will be applied with lime mortar, cracks will be sealed, and any woodwork and metal will be replaced with replicas of the existing ones.

Subsidiary execution

The work will give an idea of what this unique enclave in the city could look like if the public administrations were to go ahead with a full restoration, pending the signing of an agreement to determine which body will contract the work and how it will be financed.

One of the most interesting aspects of the project, which is being carried out by the construction company Obratec, is that they will involve the recovery of the glazed tiles that crowned the doorway and the coffered ceiling, which have been lost over time. From some of the original remains that were stored on the site, and taking into account the dimensions of the original tiles that are preserved in the building that is still used as a restaurant, new white and blue tiles have been handmade and will be placed over the arches and on the roof.

The work directed by Gavilanes and González, who are also behind the recently inaugurated CAU footpath in the Mangas Verdes area of the city, also includes the reinforcement of the steel props that support the wall next to the pavement on Calle Bolivia and the restoration of the brick pillars of the façade, which will no longer have the original wooden doors, as it is now an open space for public use.

A reminder of the dazzling past

SUR has also learned that there are no plans to recover the bell that once hung from a metal structure above the central arch of the doorway. The current owners of the restaurant have it in storage after Manuel Fernández, who was in charge of maintenance in the area, removed it in the 1990s when he suspected that it might be stolen. The bell has the inscription 'Nuestra Señora del Carmen. Año 1919', the year after the opening of the balneario.

In three months, the result of a refurbishment that will be a reminder of the dazzling past that this place had as a space for recreation and enjoyment of the people of Malaga will be visible. However, for now, this project will only be a small prologue of what could be done.

In coordination with Costas, Malaga city hall has designed a coastal park of some 33,485 square metres, of which 13,700 will be woodland and gardens. The design contemplates, among other elements, a promenade with soft materials next to the sea, as well as several viewpoints; the planting of 210 trees, the recovery of the existing artistic elements, the extension of the bicycle lane and children's play areas, with a budget of around five million euros.