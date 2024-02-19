Electric scooter rider bites driver in the face during traffic dispute in Malaga city

Irene Quirante Monday, 19 February 2024, 15:30 Compartir Copiar enlace

A man has been arrested for allegedly biting a driver in the face after rebuking him for driving in the wrong direction with his electric scooter in Malaga city.

The victim, who was taken to hospital where he received stitches for his injuries, reported the incident to Malaga Local Police at around 8.30am on 8 February. The suspect was travelling in the opposite direction, forcing him to brake abruptly to avoid running him over, according to the driver's testimony.

He then told the electric scooter rider off for driving recklessly when the suspect allegedly lunged at him and bit him on the ear and right eyebrow, as well as punching him several times. He then fled on his scooter.

The victim then drove after the attacker, reporting his movements to police, who tracked down the alleged offender. According to the Local Police, the man refused to cooperate with officers, who called for backup. He was breathalysed where he returned a result of 0.97 mg/l. He was then arrested and taken into custody.