Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Electric scooter rider bites driver in the face during traffic dispute in Malaga city
Malaga

Electric scooter rider bites driver in the face during traffic dispute in Malaga city

The victim had to be taken to hospital to receive stitches on his right eyebrow and ear after the attack

Irene Quirante

Monday, 19 February 2024, 15:30

Compartir

A man has been arrested for allegedly biting a driver in the face after rebuking him for driving in the wrong direction with his electric scooter in Malaga city.

The victim, who was taken to hospital where he received stitches for his injuries, reported the incident to Malaga Local Police at around 8.30am on 8 February. The suspect was travelling in the opposite direction, forcing him to brake abruptly to avoid running him over, according to the driver's testimony.

He then told the electric scooter rider off for driving recklessly when the suspect allegedly lunged at him and bit him on the ear and right eyebrow, as well as punching him several times. He then fled on his scooter.

The victim then drove after the attacker, reporting his movements to police, who tracked down the alleged offender. According to the Local Police, the man refused to cooperate with officers, who called for backup. He was breathalysed where he returned a result of 0.97 mg/l. He was then arrested and taken into custody.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Quickfire double gives Malaga CF resounding derby win
  2. 2 Austria's largest energy company focuses on Malaga with ten projects lined up in the province
  3. 3 Seven cocaine smugglers arrested on the Costa del Sol after drugs found in fruit containers from Ecuador
  4. 4 Marbella police officer saves life of man in shopping centre cardiac arrest scare
  5. 5 Fifteen arrested for livestock theft in Malaga
  6. 6 Thief who burrowed in and out of Mijas golf courses arrested
  7. 7 Real Madrid crowned Copa del Rey champions in Malaga
  8. 8 Spain's Partido Popular party wins overwhelming majority in Galicia elections
  9. 9 Burying your dog from 250 euros in Malaga's own pet cemetery will be possible from April

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad