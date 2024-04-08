EasyJet reopens Malaga Airport base for peak summer season with almost 2 million seats up for grabs

Pilar Martínez Malaga Monday, 8 April 2024, 12:25 Compartir Copiar enlace

British airline easyJet has reopened its seasonal Malaga Airport base, but this year is offering more seats. The budget carrier has added 1.9 million seats (7.6% more) to fly to and from the Costa del Sol for the high season.

"The airline continues with its strategy of sustained growth in Malaga, which is also reflected in the expansion of its route network. Thus, easyJet is expanding its range of destinations from the Andalusian city from 15 to 19," the company said.

This summer, easyJet has added direct flights from Malaga Airport to Nantes, which will start operating on 3 June, with three flights a week. It will also fly from Malaga to Nice from 2 June, twice a week; and to Athens, from 1 June, also twice a week. On 28 March it also launched a Birmingham flight.

Javier Gándara, easyJet's managing director for southern Europe, said: "Malaga has always been a major focus for the company in Spain and we are very proud to have reached 40 million passengers in our fourth year of operations since we started operating from this airport". "We want to continue to offer our customers affordable and comfortable connections to attractive destinations for both tourism and business travel and also make Malaga an essential destination for Europe," he added.

Gándara said easyJet is celebrating 25 years of operations in the region. "Our commitment to the Costa del Sol goes beyond travel, and as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion, I am very proud to announce that this year we will support Pride 2024 in Torremolinos to continue building an inclusive society," he said.

The reopening of easyJet's seasonal Malaga base follows the reopening of its Palma de Mallorca base. With both and the opening of the Alicante base, the airline adds more than 6.1 million seats to the 2024 summer schedule, bringing the total high season capacity in Spain to more than 13.4 million seats.