EasyJet reinforces its Malaga base with three new UK routes for summer 2022 The British airline will operate two more aircraft from the Costa del Sol airport during the peak season next year

The British airline easyJet has announced plans to strengthen its route network in Spain for the summer of 2022. In line with its sustained growth stategy in Malaga, the company will offer three new routes to the UK and during the summer period next year it will have two new planes based on the Costa del Sol, making a total of five.

The three new routes for easyJet's base in Malaga, which was only opened last June, will link the city of Malaga with London Southend, Birmingham and Edinburgh airports, increasing the total number of routes from Malaga to 17. Operating from the start of May, the London Southend connection will operate six times a week, Birmingham four and Edinburgh three times a week.

Omicron variant

Javier Gándara, CEO of easyJet in southern Europe, has said that despite the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on travel, “in the long term we see that the level of new bookings for the second half of our fiscal year continues to be looking good. Looking forward to the fourth quarter of 2022, we expect to reach levels of capacity similar to those seen in 2019.”

Next summer easyJet will have five planes based in Malaga and seven in Palma de Malaga, which will bring the number of aircraft in Spain to 17, counting the five that the company will have at its base in Barcelona.