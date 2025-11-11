Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Easyjet aircraft at Malaga Airport. SUR
Air travel

British airline easyJet offers flash sale with discounts of up to 30% to mark three decades of flying

The company operated its first flight on 10 November 1995 and the promotion covers 15,000 seats on flights scheduled between 18 November and 18 March 2026

Pilar Martínez

Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Tuesday, 11 November 2025, 09:59

The British low-cost airline easyJet celebrated its 30th anniversary on Monday. The company operated its first flight on 10 November 1995. For three decades, easyJet has been connecting people and destinations.

To mark this milestone, the airline has announced a special offer: discounts of up to 30% for flights to European destinations scheduled between 18 November 2025 and 18 March 2026.

The promotion covers 15,000 seats, including routes connecting several airports in Spain, among them Malaga, with key destinations such as Geneva, Lyon, Liverpool and Milan. The offer will be active until 4pm on 11 November. You can explore travel options on www.easyjet.com.

